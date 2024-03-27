Israel Says It Killed Hamas Deputy Military Commander In Strike

Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike, the Israeli official said.

Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month, Israel's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming reports from earlier in the month.

"We have checked all the intelligence," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago," he said.

