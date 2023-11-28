Israel Says 33 Palestinian Prisoners Released Under Truce Deal

Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 11 hostages on Monday.

Israel's prison authority said early Tuesday that 33 Palestinian prisoners had been released "during the night" under the terms of a truce deal that returned hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The release brought the total number of detainees freed by Israel during the initial, four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

