Israel Says 33 Palestinian Prisoners Released Under Truce Deal

Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 11 hostages on Monday.

Jerusalem:

Israel's prison authority said early Tuesday that 33 Palestinian prisoners had been released "during the night" under the terms of a truce deal that returned hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The release brought the total number of detainees freed by Israel during the initial, four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

