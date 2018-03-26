Israel Police Question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Over 'Graft': Media

Multiple Israeli media reports said the longtime premier was to be questioned over a case of alleged corruption involving Israeli telecom giant Bezeq.

World | | Updated: March 26, 2018 14:18 IST
This is the ninth time Netanyahu has been questioned in cases directly or indirectly concerning him.

Israel:  Israeli police arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Monday morning to interrogate him over one of several graft cases that threaten to topple him, Israeli media said.

He could for the first time face questions over information provided to police by Nir Hefetz, a longtime Netanyahu ally who has turned state witness.

Netanyahu's wife Sara and son Yair are also being questioned along with Shaul Elovitch, Bezeq's largest shareholder, Israeli media reported.

A police spokesman confirmed "various investigative activities" linked to the probes, without mentioning the Netanyahus by name.

This is the ninth time Netanyahu has been questioned in various cases directly or indirectly concerning him.

He maintains he is innocent and has denounced allegations against him as a media and police witch hunt.

On February 13, police recommended Netanyahu be indicted in two cases, though the attorney general has yet to decide whether to do so.

In the Bezeq case, Netanyahu is alleged to have sought favourable coverage from Elovich's Walla news site in exchange for government policies that may have benefited the mogul's Bezeq by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Netanyahu has been in power for almost 12 years during two stints and the allegations have raised questions about his successor.
 

