'Places Hamas Is Hiding...We'll Turn Them Into Rubble,' Warns Israel PM

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians living near Hamas sites in Gaza to leave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians living near Hamas sites in Gaza to leave as he vowed to turn its hideouts into "rubble" following its surprise attack.

"All the places in which Hamas is based, in this city of evil, all the places Hamas is hiding in, acting from -- we'll turn them into rubble," he said.

"I'm telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we're about to act everywhere with all our force," he said in a brief televised statement.

