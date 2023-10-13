Updates: As Israel Bombards Gaza, Over 4 Lakh Forced To Flee Homes

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced in Gaza rose by 84,444 people to reach 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Friday.

Updates: As Israel Bombards Gaza, Over 4 Lakh Forced To Flee Homes
New Delhi:

More than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, following heavy Israeli bombardments in retaliation for Hamas's attacks.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced in Gaza rose by 84,444 people to reach 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Friday.

The announcement came as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday's surprise attack, the deadliest since the country's creation in 1948.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Oct 13, 2023 06:48 (IST)
First Flight Under 'Operation Ajay' Brings Back 212 Indians From Israel

The first flight under the banner 'Operation Ajay', carrying 230 Indians who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi today.
Oct 13, 2023 06:47 (IST)
"A Moment For Moral Clarity": Antony Blinken's Appeal
Oct 13, 2023 06:45 (IST)
UN Appeals For $294 Million For "Urgent Needs" In Gaza

The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address "the most urgent needs" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, stressing that aid groups do not have "the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians."
.