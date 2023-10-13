Updates: As Israel Bombards Gaza, Over 4 Lakh Forced To Flee Homes

More than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, following heavy Israeli bombardments in retaliation for Hamas's attacks.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced in Gaza rose by 84,444 people to reach 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Friday.

The announcement came as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday's surprise attack, the deadliest since the country's creation in 1948.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 13, 2023 06:48 (IST) First Flight Under 'Operation Ajay' Brings Back 212 Indians From Israel



The first flight under the banner 'Operation Ajay', carrying 230 Indians who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi today. The first flight under the banner 'Operation Ajay', carrying 230 Indians who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi today.

Oct 13, 2023 06:47 (IST) "A Moment For Moral Clarity": Antony Blinken's Appeal

I am in Israel during this incredibly difficult moment for this nation and for the entire world. As Secretary of State, as a Jew, as a husband and a father, I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes Hamas's massacres carry. pic.twitter.com/aY7MrAdK62 - Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023