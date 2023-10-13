Israel Says At Least 258 Of Its Soldiers Killed In Hamas Attacks

More than 423,000 people were forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip

At least 258 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting against Palestinian militants since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Saturday, the army said Friday.

"The bereaved families of 258 fallen soldiers have been formally notified," army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press briefing, revising up an earlier toll of 169 killed troops.

