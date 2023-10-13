Hamas Using Innocent Gaza Population As 'Shield': German Minister

Hamas broke through the militarised border barrier around the enclave on Saturday

Hamas is using Gaza residents as a "shield", the German foreign minister said Friday, as Israel prepared an expected ground offensive in retaliation for the militants' deadly weekend assault.

"Hamas is now barricading itself behind more innocent people and is using them as a shield in Gaza," Annalena Baerbock said in a news conference in Israel alongside her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

"Hamas has taken the entire population of Gaza hostage," Annalena Baerbock said on a visit close to the border with the Gaza Strip.

"Their tunnels, their weapons depots and command centres are deliberately located in residential buildings, supermarkets and universities. Maybe even in hospitals," Ms Baerbock said.

Hamas fighters broke through the militarised border barrier around the enclave on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people in Israel and taking an estimated 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.

Israel has retaliated to Hamas's attacks by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, killing at least 1,799 people.

Fears for Gaza's inhabitants have grown after Israel's army called for 1.1 million -- nearly half of the total population -- to clear the territory's north ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Ms Baerbock said democracies, among them Germany and Israel, "take seriously" the protection of the civilian population.

"Civilians need safe spaces where they can find protection and be provided with essentials," Ms Baerbock said, a subject she had discussed with her counterpart.

Germany was likewise in talks with the United Nations and Egypt, which also shares a border with the Gaza Strip, about the protection of civilians.

Annalena Baerbock also called for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas during their assault, among them German nationals.

"The immediate release of these people is the expectation of all those who stand on the side of humanity," Annalena Baerbock said.

