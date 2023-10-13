Reuters Journalist Killed In Lebanon

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon.

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam's family and colleagues," Reuters said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)