Israel Orders 'Massive Reinforcement' To Quell Internal Violence

Israel orders massive reinforcement forces to contain internal unrest.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered a "massive reinforcement" of security forces to help contain deadly internal unrest that has rocked mixed Jewish and Arab communities across the country.

"We are in an emergency situation due to the national violence and it is now necessary to have a massive reinforcement of forces on the ground, and they are to be sent immediately to enforce law and order," he said.

He specified the forces would be reservists from Israel's border police, a force that largely operates in the occupied West Bank.

