Explosions Rip Through Lebanon Town As Israel Launches Massive Assault

Israel has launched a massive assault on the Bint Jbeil town in south Lebanon, with visuals showing almost entire neighbourhoods being destroyed by explosives. Isreal has described the affected areas as Hezbollah sites.

The nearly 3000-year-old town has been encircled by the Israel Army for the past week, with Hezbollah fighters fighting back to prevent Israeli forces from capturing of the town.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed they have destroyed 70 Hezbollah "terrorist infrastructure" sites in Bint Jbeil. However, visuals released by the IDF show large-scale detonation and desctruction of the entire neighborhoods.

The IDF spokesperson, in a post on X, said Eguz Unit forces destroyed approximately 70 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in Bent Jbeil in just one minute. "The Commando Brigade forces, under the command of the 98th Division, are working to deepen the focused ground operation and destroy terrorist infrastructures in southern Lebanon," he said.

#عاجل قوات وحدة ايغوز دمرت نحو 70 بنية تحتية لحزب الله الإرهابي في بنت جبيل خلال دقيقة واحدة فقط



🔸تعمل قوات لواء الكوماندوز تحت قيادة الفرقة 98 على تعميق العملية البرية المركزة وتدمير البنى التحتية الإرهابية في جنوب لبنان.



🔸في إطار نشاط عملياتي في منطقة قصبة عيناتا في منطقة… pic.twitter.com/V102ERlRva — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 16, 2026

Airstrikes have also been intensified across several parts of south Lebanon, causing massive destruction of homes and market places.

In Myfadoun, four health workers were killed after ambulances were struck in multiple Isreali airstrikes. According to reports, paramedics were attempting to rescue and treat injured civilians in the area when they came under attack.

The IDF also destroyed the Qasmiyeh Bridge connecting south Lebanon's Tyre with Beirut. The bridge was the last remaining major crossing on the route that has been destroyed by Isreal amid the ongoing war.

The Lebanese health ministry said the death count from Israeli attacks has climbed to 2,167, including 172 children and more than 90 health workers. Over 6,000 people have been injured.

The attacks have intensified in south Lebanon amid reports of a possible ceasefire as the United States is pressing Isreal to halt operations ahead of a proposed second round of Iran-US talks. Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to speak with Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.

A ceasefire in Lebanon is seen as crucial to advancing the second round of talks between Iran and US. Iran has stated clearly that there will be no progress in negotiations with the US before a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation to talks with the US, said Iran and Hezbollah "are one entity in war and in ceasefire" and urged the US to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

إنَّ استكمال وترسيخَ وقف إطلاق نارٍ شاملٍ في لبنان سيكون نتيجةَ صمود ونضال حزب الله العزيز وبطولاته، ووحدةِ محور المقاومة. وعلى الولايات المتحدة أن تلتزم بالاتفاق.

إنَّ المقاومةَ وإيران كيانٌ واحد، سواء في الحرب أو في وقف إطلاق النار.

على أمريكا أن تتراجع عن خطأ "إسرائيل أوّلًا". https://t.co/vmhtyHUAVA — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 15, 2026

"The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the steadfastness and struggle of the esteemed Hezbollah and its heroic deeds, and the unity of the Axis of Resistance. And the United States must commit to the agreement. The Resistance and Iran are one and the same entity, whether in war or in a ceasefire. America should withdraw from "Israel first" mistake," he said.