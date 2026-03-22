CIA, Mossad Eyes Fixed On Iran: Spy Agencies' Hunt For Iran's "Unseen" Leader

Iran formally named Mojtaba Khamenei as its third Supreme Leader on March 9. Mojtaba is yet to appear in public since the strike that killed his father, wife, and son. Intelligence agencies around the world, including the CIA and the Mossad, waited on Friday to see if Mojtaba would follow his father's tradition and give a New Year's address. However, only a written statement came from him, intensifying the mystery around his whereabouts and health condition.

The US and Israeli intelligence have evidence of Mojataba being alive, such as Iranian officials trying to schedule meetings with him, according to an Axios report. "We have no evidence that he (Mojtaba) is really the one giving orders," an Israeli officer told Axios.

"It's beyond weird. We don't think the Iranians would have gone through all this trouble to choose a dead guy as the supreme leader, but at the same time, we have no proof that he is taking the helm," a US official told Axios.

