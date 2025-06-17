Advertisement

"Everyone Should Immediately Evacuate Tehran", Says Trump Amid Fierce Fighting

"IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Israel-Iran Conflict: Trump clearly stated that Iran "cannot have a nucear weapon".
Washington:

President Donald Trump on Monday urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran Conflict, Donald Trump, Iran Nuclear Deal
