"Everyone Should Immediately Evacuate Tehran", Says Trump Amid Fierce Fighting

Israel-Iran Conflict: Trump clearly stated that Iran "cannot have a nucear weapon".
Washington:
President Donald Trump on Monday urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.
"IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he said in a post on Truth Social.
