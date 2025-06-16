As Israeli Air Strikes Intensify, Iran State TV Studio Hit During Live Bulletin

Missiles have been raining from the skies across most of Iran, especially its capital, Tehran, as Israel has claimed "total air superiority" over the gulf nation as hostilities grow exponentially between the two arch rivals. In one such attack, an Israeli missile hit an Iranian State news broadcast station.

Dramatic visuals have emerged online, showing a missile strike hitting the compound of the Iran State TV studio. The anchor, Sahar Imami, who was midway through the bulletin, had to get up and leave as the entire studio shook with the impact of the missile. Chants of "Allah-hu-Akbar" can be heard in the background as she manages to escape.

Israel has said that it is well on track to achieve its objectives as the conflict escalates and civilians in both countries run for cover.

There are traffic snarls on highways leaving Iran's capital Tehran. Vehicles can be seen bumper-to-bumper for miles as residents abandon their homes and head to smaller towns to shield themselves from an Israeli onslaught, which Israel's defence ministry has cautioned about following Iran's ballistic missile attacks on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

