Video: Israel Hits Military Infrastructure In Syria As War In Gaza Rages

The Israeli strikes reportedly took place near Daraa

Israel's military said Monday it had carried out strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria, as fears grow that its war against Hamas could spur broader regional conflict.

"A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers from which the launches were made last night from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory," the military said.

The Israeli jet "struck military infrastructure in Syrian territory", it said.

🔴 In response to launches from Syria toward Israel earlier this Sunday, an IAF aircraft struck military infrastructure in Syrian territory. pic.twitter.com/Tbh06g7NiJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 29, 2023

The military did not provide more details, but according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News, the strikes took place near Daraa.

Concerns are growing about the regional fallout from Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

There has been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as increasing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon border since the Gaza conflict began.

Late Sunday, the Israeli military said it was striking "Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon", also in response to rocket fire.

Cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have become an almost daily occurrence since October 7, when Hamas operatives from Gaza stormed southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seized nearly 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with an unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 8,000 people, nearly half of them children.

Since the Hamas attack, cross-border violence has killed at least 59 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally.

Most were Hezbollah fighters, although there have been four civilians among the victims, including one journalist.

Israeli officials have reported four deaths, including one civilian.

Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the clashes, according to the International Organization for Migration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)