Video: US Cafe Fires Workers For Blocking Jewish Customer From Using Bathroom

The video was taken at Farley's East in Oakland.

Three coffee house workers in Northern California, United States, have been fired after a video went viral showing them denying a Jewish woman access to a bathroom where anti-Israel graffiti was found. The incident took place at Farley's East in Oakland, where the woman wanted to document the graffiti with photos. The video shows the workers refusing her entry and making anti-Semitic remarks. The owners of the cafe called the incident "shocking and unacceptable" and said the workers are no longer employed there.

Amy and Chris Hillyard, owners of Farley's East, said they were "shocked and appalled" by their employees' behavior and that they are no longer employed by the company. Hillyard said the employees' actions "do not reflect the values of Farley's East" and that the company is committed to providing a welcoming environment for all customers.



Watch the video here:

SJW employees at Farley's East in Oakland, CA prohibit Jewish customers from using the bathroom after graffiti such as “zionism = fascism” is written on the walls. Boycott Farley's and any other business that supports terrorism. pic.twitter.com/JeSg8gRzbu — Billy Ridgeway (@Billoncho777) December 8, 2023

"We do not tolerate any behavior at Farley's that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley's," the cafe posted on its Facebook page.

"What began as a civil dialogue between our staff and a Jewish customer escalated into a situation that was shocking and unacceptable. Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world," the cafe owners added.

The cafe's statement, mentioning the Israel-Palestinian conflict, called for unity during these challenging times.

"As human beings, our hearts hurt for every single person who's been affected by the pain and suffering that's occurred in the Middle East since the harrowing events of October 7th. Nothing we say can adequately capture the pain and terror that Hamas inflicted on innocent civilians or the horrific suffering and loss of innocent Palestinian lives in Gaza since then. These difficult times should bring us together, not create division and stir anxiety and fear. We can and must do better, and this starts with us creating a safe space for anyone who patronizes our coffeehouse," they further said.