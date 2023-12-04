Taking 'Aggressive' Action Against Hamas In South Gaza, Says Israel Army

The Israel-Hamas war has been going on since October 7 (File)

The Israeli army said Monday it was taking "aggressive" action against "Hamas and other terrorist organisations" in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where it has been widely expected to begin ground operations.

The advance of Israeli forces meant that in the north and east of the city, civilians could no longer travel along the Salah al-Din road that runs through the Palestinian territory, it said. The road "constitutes a battlefield, so it is extremely dangerous to go there", it warned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)