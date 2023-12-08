In Call With Netanyahu, Biden Tells 'Critical Need To Protect Civilians'

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Thursday it was "critical" to protect civilians as heavy urban combat raged around Gaza's biggest cities, the White House said.

"The president emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities," the White House said in a statement.

