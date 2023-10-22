Hezbollah War With Israel Would Be "Mistake Of Its Life", Says Netanyahu

"We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating," Benjamin Netanyahu said

Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks while on a visit to troops in northern Israel near Lebanon border

Tel Aviv, Israel:

Hezbollah will make "the mistake of its life" if it starts a war with Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

The Lebanese Islamist movement "will make the mistake of its life. We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating," Netanyahu said on a visit to troops in northern Israel near the Lebanon border.

