'I Think Of 4-Year-Old Abigail...': Netanyahu Defends Israel Ops In Gaza

Defending Israel's offensive in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the story of four-year-old American girl, Abigail Edan, from Hamas captivity in November last year to defend his country's offensive in Gaza.

The four-year-old American girl, Abigail, was released from captivity of Hamas in November last year. Her parents were murdered by Hamas when members of the Islamist group attacked Israel on October 7.

"When I fight for Israel's position in front of world leaders and in interviews with the world media, I don't stop thinking about 4-year-old Abigail," he said in a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter.

Explaining the series of events, the Prime Minister said that Abigail was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, adding that her brother and sister hid in their house in Gaza village inside a locked closet for 12 hours as the Hamas terrorists were killing Israelis in their locality.

"Their mother was murdered outside the closet, in the room next to them. Their father was murdered outside the house," he said.

כשאני נלחם על עמדתה של ישראל מול מנהיגי העולם ובראיונות לתקשורת העולמית, אני לא מפסיק לחשוב על אביגיל בת ה-4.



אביגיל נחטפה על ידי החמאס ב-7 באוקטובר.



במאמצים רבים שיחררנו אותה והחזרנו אותה לישראל.



— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 25, 2024

"With many efforts we freed her and returned her to Israel. Abigail and her siblings are now growing up with the extended family. Her uncles became her parents," his post read.

The release of Abigail had marked the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas. Abigail was one of the 17 hostages released, according to a CNN report.

Not Willing To Compromise

Netanyahu has maintained there would be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas. He has rejected Hamas's proposed ceasefire terms - saying "total victory" in Gaza is possible within months, adding that there is no other solution but a complete win.

"When there are those who speak against Israel's right to defend itself, I think of 4-year-old Abigail and her brother Michael and her sister Amelia," his post read.

"After the October 7 massacre, I am not willing to compromise on anything less than a total victory that will ensure the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas and the promise that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel. Together we will fight, and with God's help, together we will win," Netanyahu said.

Israel-Hamas War

The unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless offensive on Gaza has since killed 29,692 people, mostly women, children and adolescents, according to the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed in Doha between "experts from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel", as well as Hamas representatives, state-linked Egyptian media reported Sunday.

An Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea was in Paris on Friday discussing possibilities of a deal to ensure a fresh ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel's war cabinet agreed on Saturday to send a delegation to Qatar to continue the talks, according to Israeli media reports.

(With Inputs from AFP)