'She's Been Through Terrible Trauma': Biden On US Girl, 4, Freed By Hamas

Four-year-old US hostage Abigail Edan was released by Hamas group. (File)

A four-year-old American girl is safely in Israel after being released Sunday from captivity in Gaza, US President Joe Biden said as he urged the pause in Israel-Hamas fighting be extended to allow for more hostage releases.

"She's free and she's in Israel now," Joe Biden said in a hastily arranged appearance before the media after the Israeli army announced that 17 hostages were being freed by Hamas.

"She's been through a terrible trauma," Biden said of four-year-old Abigail, whose parents were murdered by Hamas terrorist when members of the Islamist group attacked Israel on October 7

