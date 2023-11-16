Israel Says UN Resolution On Hospital Raid 'Detached From Reality'

The UN Security Council called for pauses in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the first time it has broken its silence since the start of the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas. In its resolution, the council called for "extended humanitarian pauses" and the release of all hostages being held by Hamas.

The statement came just hours after Israeli troops raided the al Shifa hospital in Gaza to search for Hamas' tunnel network. The hospital is currently populated by thousands of sick and homeless, including newborns.

Israel denounced the UN resolution and claimed that it was "detached from reality on the ground".

"The UN Security Council's resolution is disconnected from reality and is meaningless. Regardless of what the Council decides, Israel will continue acting according to international law while the Hamas terrorists will not even read the resolution at all, let alone abide by it," said Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN.

Mr Erdan said that the UN council has still not condemned the October 7 massacre, where 1,200 Israelis were killed after Hamas 5,000 rockets and broke through the border into Southern Israel.

"It is unfortunate that the Council continues to ignore, not condemn, or even mention the massacre that Hamas carried out on October 7, which led to the war in Gaza. It is truly shameful," Mr Erdan said.

"Israel does not need a resolution to remind us to adhere to international law. Israel always adheres to international law. Bringing our hostages home is Israel's top priority. Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to accomplish this goal." he said while addressing the council.

Israeli soldiers on Wednesday raided and combed through Gaza's biggest hospital to find Hamas' tunnel network. Both Israel and US believe the group has a command centre below the al Shifa complex, a charge denied by Hamas and directors at the hospital, which has become a focal point in the 40-day-old war.

After the raid, the Israeli army released a video showing automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition, and flak jackets it said were recovered from the hospital complex.