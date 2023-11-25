Qatari Delegation In Israel To Discuss Extention Of Gaza Truce: Official

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after its fighters killed 1,200 people (Representational)

A Qatari delegation visited Israel on Saturday to discuss a possible extension of a four-day truce between Hamas and Israel that started on Friday, an official briefed on the visit said.

The Qatari operations team also coordinated with Israeli officials to ensure the truce and hostage releases continue smoothly, the official said.

