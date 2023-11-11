Macron's Ceasefire Call Gets A Defiant Response From Israel's Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was "no justification" for the bombing of civilians and the deaths were causing "resentment". "These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed," Macron said during an interview with the BBC.

"It's extremely important for all of us because of our principles, because we are democracies. It's important for the mid-to-long run as well for the security of Israel itself, to recognise that all lives matter," he said.

Ruling out a ceasefire, Netanyahu said, "a ceasefire with Hamas means surrender." He said that the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas and not with Israel.

Netanyahu insisted that Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory, but it seeks to give it a better future. "The impoverished and blockaded territory must be "demilitarised, deradicalised and rebuilt," he said.

The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a ceasefire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.

Palestinians said a deadly strike on Friday hit Gaza's largest hospital compound as medical facilities sheltering tens of thousands were caught in intense combat between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa, to coordinate their attacks.

Amid the fighting, the Gazan health system was "on its knees", the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the UN Security Council.

"Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return," the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Fighting has raged in Gaza for over a month following Hamas' shock October 7 attack that killed more than 1,200 people, and took 239 hostages. The retaliatory aerial bombing and ground offensive has killed more than 10,800 people in Gaza, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.