1,354 Killed In Gaza Strip, Over 6,000 Injured: Hamas As War Escalates

The death count in the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 1,354, the Hamas health ministry said, with dozens killed since Thursday morning following a massive Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

At least "1,354 citizens have been martyred and 6,049 suffered various injuries", the ministry said, updating an earlier death count of around 1,200 that was announced at dawn on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)