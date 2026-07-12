Advertisement

Israel Elections, To Determine Netanyahu's Fate, On October 27

The elections are being widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership since the Gaza war erupted.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Elections, To Determine Netanyahu's Fate, On October 27
October 27 is the last date allowed by law to hold the elections.
  • Israel will hold national elections on October 27 as scheduled by law
  • The election date is the last legally allowed date for national elections
  • The vote is viewed as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
What are the key issues voters care about in this election?

Israel will hold national elections on October 27, the last date allowed by law, parliament said on Sunday, in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership since the Gaza war erupted.

"Since the current Knesset is expected to serve its full term and the next general election is already set by law for October 27, with no intention of shortening the legislature's tenure, there is no need to enact a Knesset Dissolution Law in the usual sense," parliament said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel National Elections, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Election
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com