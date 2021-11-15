IS Group Claim Killing Of Afghan Journalist Hamid Seighani

The attack happened on Saturday in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi suburb, an area dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, which for years has been the target of violence by IS.

IS has claimed responsibility of Kabul bombing. (Representational)

Beirut, Lebanon:

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a minibus in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed a journalist and wounded four others.

The attack happened on Saturday in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi suburb, an area dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, which for years has been the target of violence by IS.

Islamic State-Khorasan, the local branch of the jihadist group, claimed the attack in a statement on its Telegram channels.

Hamid Seighani, a well-known Afghan journalist who worked for the Ariana News television network, died in the blast.

IS-K boasted it had killed and injured "20 Shiite apostates" including a journalist, saying it had placed bombs on buses.

Since the Taliban returned to power on August 15, dozens of bombs have been set off in eastern Nangarhar province -- a hotbed of IS activity -- but Kabul has largely escaped such violence.

However, IS fighters on November 2 raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.