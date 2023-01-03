ISIS Owns Up Kabul Attack, Taliban Reject Their Claim Of 20 Deaths

The ISIS has claimed several high-profile attacks in Kabul.

The ISIS terror group on Monday claimed the responsibility for an attack on the Taliban in Kabul. The terror group said on Telegram that the attack on Sunday had killed 20 people and wounded 30.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run interior ministry said an explosion outside the military airport in the capital Kabul had caused multiple casualties.

The interior ministry denied the casualty figures claimed by ISIS and said it would release the official death count.

The ISIS has claimed several high-profile attacks in Kabul, including the attack at a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen and a shooting at Pakistan's embassy that Islamabad called an assassination attempt against its ambassador, who escaped unharmed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)