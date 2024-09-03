Is Hustle Culture Killing Us? The Physical And Mental Toll of Constant Work

Many tech leaders have spoken about burnout due to the hustle culture.

In today's world, when many youngsters aim to create billion-dollar unicorns - and some become successful - mental health and physical well-being have taken a backseat. Psychiatrists and leading voices from the industry blame "hustle culture", the mantra for ambition, as the reason behind it and warn youngsters against following it. Hustle culture is again in focus after Kritarth Mittal, who tasted success at the age of 25 with Soshals app, landed in hospital for a health scare. In a post on X, the 25-year-old blamed poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy diet and urged his followers and other social media users to take care of their health.

Tech Leaders Who Challenge Hustle Culture

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is often celebrated as the embodiment of hustle culture. However, his own experiences have served as a cautionary tale. In a candid interview with The New York Times, Mr Musk revealed the toll that overwork has taken on his health and well-being. He admitted to working 120-hour weeks and relying on Ambien to sleep, a practice he described as "not wise". His admission sparked discussions on whether the relentless pursuit of success is sustainable or worth the cost to personal health.

David Heinemeier Hansson, co-founder of Basecamp and creator of Ruby on Rails, is a vocal critic of hustle culture. Mr Hansson has spoken out against the glorification of overwork in the tech industry, arguing that it leads to burnout and diminishes creativity. In his book, It Doesn't Have to Be Crazy at Work, co-authored with Jason Fried, he advocates for a calmer, more sustainable work environment. Hansson has repeatedly emphasized the importance of work-life balance, stating in The Guardian that "work should not be your life".

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has also been vocal about the dangers of hustle culture. After stepping down from his role at Reddit, Mr Ohanian has focused on promoting mental health awareness and work-life balance, particularly in the tech industry. He has spoken at length about how hustle culture can lead to burnout and has encouraged entrepreneurs to prioritise their well-being. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Mr Ohanian said the so-called "hustle porn" online perpetuates an unhealthy culture of posturing in the tech industry.

The Hidden Costs of Hustle Culture

Mental health strain: Hustle culture glorifies relentless work, often at the expense of mental well-being. The constant pressure to be productive can lead to burnout, anxiety, and depression. According to Forbes, the obsession with work can create a toxic environment where employees feel guilty for resting.

Impact on relationships:The Guardian said in an article that hustle culture can strain personal relationships, as time with loved ones is sacrificed for work. The pursuit of success often leads to isolation, eroding social connections and increasing stress.

Long-term consequences: While short-term gains may be celebrated, the long-term effects of overworking include chronic health issues and diminished life satisfaction.