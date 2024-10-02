'Will Target US Bases If...': Iraq Armed Group After Iran Attacks Israel

The Iraqi military has warned the US that it will be a target if there is any response against Iran.
Dubai:
U.S. bases in Iraq and the region will be targets if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace against Tehran, Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups said on Tuesday.
