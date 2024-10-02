Advertisement

'Will Target US Bases If...': Iraq Armed Group After Iran Attacks Israel

U.S. bases in Iraq and the region will be targets if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace against Tehran, Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups said on Tuesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
'Will Target US Bases If...': Iraq Armed Group After Iran Attacks Israel
The Iraqi military has warned the US that it will be a target if there is any response against Iran.
Dubai:

U.S. bases in Iraq and the region will be targets if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace against Tehran, Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups said on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Attacks Israel, United States, Iraq
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Jimmy Carter Turns 100 - 1st Ever US President To Reach Century Mark
'Will Target US Bases If...': Iraq Armed Group After Iran Attacks Israel
Israel Carries Out New Strikes In Lebanon Minutes After Netanyahu's Speech At UN
Next Article
Israel Carries Out New Strikes In Lebanon Minutes After Netanyahu's Speech At UN
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com