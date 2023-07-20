Iraq Expels Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning In Stockholm

Protesters clash with security forces members as they gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Iraq has ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave and decided to withdraw its envoy from Stockholm for permitting Koran-burning protest there, a government spokesman said Thursday.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani "instructed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory", his office said in a statement.

It said the decision was "prompted by the Swedish government's repeated permission for the burning of the holy Koran, insulting Islamic sanctities and the burning of the Iraqi flag".

