Enemies Will Be Destroyed If Red Lines Crossed: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia: Hossein Salami

Iran will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross Tehran's red lines, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday.

"We have shown restraint...we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran...but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines," said Hossein Salami

