Enemies Will Be Destroyed If Red Lines Crossed: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

We have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said

World | | Updated: November 25, 2019 21:52 IST
Will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia: Hossein Salami


Iran will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross Tehran's red lines, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday.

"We have shown restraint...we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran...but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines," said Hossein Salami



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


