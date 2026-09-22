Iran's Araghchi Arrives In New York For UN Session As War With US Drags On

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Araghchi is expected to hold consultations on the latest regional developments during the UNGA High-Level Week.

His arrival comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing the Islamic Republic amid ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on the matter of the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, IRNA reported.

Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. The Iranian President is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Pezeshkian's programme in New York will also include meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American elites and think tanks.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany the President during the visit.

IRNA also reported that the US government has denied visas to some members of the high-ranking Iranian delegation, including members of the President's media team, describing it as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All."

The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, and other global issues.

The Iran delegation's arrival comes at a time when United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from Wednesday (local time), on September 23, as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue providing services to Iran's carriers.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said on Monday that "on September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," as the Trump administration steps up economic pressure on Tehran.

The warning extends beyond Iranian airlines to foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies, and other businesses involved in supporting the carriers' international operations.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," Bessent said, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest threat came amid the Trump administration's broader sanctions campaign aimed at restricting Iran's access to international financial and commercial networks.