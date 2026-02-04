Iranian Drone Shot Down By US Navy: A Look At Tehran's Aerial Arsenal

The US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone after it approached an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

A US Navy F-35C fighter jet intercepted the drone in self-defence after it flew towards the USS Abraham Lincoln with “unclear intent.”

CENTCOM said no US personnel were injured and no equipment was damaged. Iran's state media reported losing contact with a drone over international waters, without confirming any aggressive action.

What Kinds Of Drones Does Iran Have?

Iran has invested heavily in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past decade, fielding a range of designs for reconnaissance, surveillance, strike, and loitering missions. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force operates the bulk of Iran's UAV fleet, though other branches of the military also use drones.

Shahed Series

The Shahed family includes multiple UAVs, developed by Shahed Aviation Industries:

Shahed-136—A loitering munition or “kamikaze” drone, widely used as a one-way attack drone. Powered by a small piston engine, it has an estimated range of 1,000-2,500 km and can carry 30-50 kg of explosives. These drones have been seen in large numbers in conflicts such as Ukraine, where they've been used for area strikes and saturation attacks.

Shahed-139—The model involved in Tuesday's incident. The 139 variant is regarded as an evolution of the loitering and surveillance role, with extended range and endurance compared with earlier versions. US officials have described it as approaching US forces unexpectedly, though its exact payload or mission in this case remains unclear.

Shahed-129—A larger combat/reconnaissance UAV with endurance up to 24 hours, capable of carrying weapons and sensors for prolonged missions. It is roughly comparable to Western medium-altitude drones. Beyond these, Iran's drone production is expanding, with more advanced and longer-range UAVs being announced or deployed in recent years.

Other Iranian UAV Types

Mohajer series—This is among Iran's oldest and most widely used drone families. Early versions such as the Mohajer-2 and Mohajer-4 were primarily used for reconnaissance, while newer models like the Mohajer-6 and Mohajer-10 can carry guided munitions and conduct long-range surveillance and attack missions. The Mohajer-10, launched in 2023, is designed for extended endurance and heavier payloads.

Hadid-110—A newer jet-powered combat drone with higher speed and a small warhead, designed to penetrate air defenses and strike high-value targets.

Kaman-22—A larger, long-range combat drone that closely resembles US Predator and Reaper drones. It is capable of carrying precision-guided bombs and missiles and is intended for sustained strike operations far from Iran's borders.

Karrar—A jet-powered drone originally developed as a high-speed target drone but later adapted to carry bombs and missiles. Its speed makes it suitable for rapid strike or decoy roles.

Arash-2—A long-range loitering munition designed for one-way attack missions. Iranian officials have claimed it is capable of reaching high-value targets, including military infrastructure, over long distances.

Saegheh—A stealth-style drone inspired by captured US technology. It is designed to reduce radar detection and can be used for reconnaissance or strike missions.

These drones are produced by state-linked manufacturers such as Qods Aviation Industry Company and Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (IAMCO).