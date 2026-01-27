Iran Warns Of 'Consequences' If EU Lists Its Guard Corps As Terror Group

Iran has warned of "destructive consequences" if the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is listed as a terrorist organisation by the EU, state media reported Tuesday, after Italy's foreign minister urged Brussels to go ahead with the designation.

Rome's top diplomat Antonio Tajani on Monday said he would propose the idea "in coordination with other partners" at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels later this week.

It comes after unrest erupted in Iran last month over the rising cost of living which, according to officials, began as peaceful demonstrations before turning into what they described as "foreign-instigated riots" involving killings and vandalism.

Tehran summoned Italy's ambassador to the Islamic republic, Paolo Amadei, and condemned Tajani's remarks as "irresponsible", warning of "destructive consequences" if the bloc went ahead with the move, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The ministry urged Rome to "reconsider its misguided stance on Iran", IRNA said.

At least 3,117 people were killed in the protests, according to official figures, while international non-governmental organisations have reported higher death tolls.

The protests, which triggered an unprecedented communications shutdown across Iran, have largely subsided.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)