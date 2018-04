Iran Warns Donald Trump To Remain In Nuclear Deal Or ''Face Severe Consequences''

© Thomson Reuters 2018

An earthquake struck Turkey's southeastern province of Adiyaman early on Tuesday, injuring 39 people and damaging buildings, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).Anadolu quoted Health Minister Ahmet Demircan as saying 35 of the 39 injured were being treated but none were in a serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said. Schools closed for the day, local media reported.