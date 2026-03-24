White House Eyes Iran Parliament Speaker As Potential Pro-US Leader: Report

The Trump administration is quietly weighing Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential partner, and even a future leader, Politico reported on Monday, citing two administration officials.

Ghalibaf is seen by at least some in the White House as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report said.

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