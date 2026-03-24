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White House Eyes Iran Parliament Speaker As Potential Pro-US Leader: Report

Ghalibaf is seen by at least some in the White House as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report said.

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White House Eyes Iran Parliament Speaker As Potential Pro-US Leader: Report
The Trump administration is quietly weighing Iran's parliament speaker as a potential partner.

The Trump administration is quietly weighing Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential partner, and even a future leader, Politico reported on Monday, citing two administration officials.

Ghalibaf is seen by at least some in the White House as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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