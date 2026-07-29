US Military Says It Intercepted Missiles Launched By Iran



The US military said Tuesday it had intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran, in the first flareup in violence in several days.

"At 5:45 pm ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, adding that "all Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted."

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