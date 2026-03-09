Loud Noises At Night, Work In Day: Dubai Residents' Lives Amid Iran War

Amid an ongoing war and growing security concerns in the Middle East, daily life in parts of Dubai continues with a sense of resilience, though not without anxiety. In Al Satwa, one of the city's oldest markets, shops are open and businesses are running, even as residents witness a quiet sense of unease.

Al Satwa is dominated largely by Asian communities, including Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos who have lived and worked here for years.

Walking through its narrow streets and traditional market lanes early in the morning, shops were opening, traders arranging goods outside their stores, and small eateries serving workers starting their day.

At first glance, life appears normal.

Indian traders and small business owners say they continue to operate their shops as usual. Many say they trust the UAE authorities and believe the government is prepared to deal with the evolving regional situation.

However, beneath the routine activity, residents say the atmosphere has changed.

Several people living in the area said they have recently been hearing loud noises at night and receiving missile or emergency alerts on their mobile phones, something many say they had never experienced before while living in the UAE.

Photo Credit: AFP

For migrant workers and traders who form the backbone of this bustling market district, these alerts can be stressful. Yet most say they are choosing not to panic.

Instead, they continue to open their shops and go about their daily routines, reflecting both concern about the regional tensions and confidence in the country's security systems.

There were workers from several parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Uttarakhand's Nainital, who said that they have never witnessed such things in the past 16 years.

"Yes, our families back there in India are concerned, but UAE authorities are all cooperating with us," they said.