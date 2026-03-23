Another American F-15 Crash In Middle East? Viral Video Follows Iran Claims

A viral video circulating on social media appears to claim that another US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet crashed in the Middle East. The footage, which has spread rapidly online, depicts an aircraft trailing smoke and fire before spiraling downward, with reports of the pilot ejecting safely.

While the exact date and location of the video remain unverified by independent sources, some users and outlets have linked it to recent claims by Iran that its air defence systems shot down an American F-15 near Hormuz Island off Iran's southern coast.

Iranian state-affiliated media, including outlets like Tehran Times and the Islamic Republic News Agency, claimed that air defence forces intercepted and downed an "enemy" F-15 using surface-to-air missiles.

"Winning"



(Another US F-15 goes down over Kuwait) pic.twitter.com/PZDaXJUbnM — Richard (@ricwe123) March 21, 2026

They described the incident as a successful defence against hostile intrusion near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, sharing purported radar or engagement footage to support their account.

The United States has firmly rejected these assertions. US Central Command (CENTCOM) labelled the claims "false," stating in a public post: "Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a US F-15 over Iran. FALSE: US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran."

CENTCOM claimed that all American fighter jets in the theatre remain operational, highlighting the scale of US air activity without losses to Iranian fire.

The timing of the viral video has prompted questions about its origins. Multiple reports from early March indicate that three US F-15E Strike Eagles were lost over Kuwait in a confirmed friendly fire incident. US Central Command stated that Kuwaiti air defences mistakenly engaged the jets during an Iranian missile and drone assault, with all six crew members ejecting safely and recovering in stable condition. Kuwait acknowledged the error, and US officials expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support in the broader operation.

Footage from that March 2 incident -- showing F-15s crashing near Al Jahra or other areas in Kuwait -- matches descriptions of spiralling aircraft and ejections, and has been widely shared since then.

Analysts and some media have suggested the current viral clip may represent new angles or recirculated material from that earlier event, rather than evidence of a fresh Iranian shoot-down.

Iran has also claimed responsibility for damaging a US F-35 stealth fighter, which made an emergency landing at a regional American base after sustaining suspected Iranian fire during a mission over Iranian airspace. US officials confirmed the incident, noting the pilot's safe recovery and an ongoing investigation, but stopped short of attributing it definitively to enemy action in all statements.

Operation Epic Fury, the US-led campaign launched in late February alongside Israeli efforts, aims to degrade Iran's missile capabilities, naval forces, proxy networks, and nuclear-related infrastructure. US forces have conducted thousands of sorties and struck numerous targets, while sustaining losses, including the three F-15s from friendly fire and a KC-135 tanker crash in Iraq.

Casualties include 13 US service members killed and around 200 wounded across the region.