Iran Says Hormuz Strait "Closed Only To Enemies"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday the Strait of Hormuz was "closed only to enemies", with the Middle East war having all but shut the vital oil and gas shipping route.

"The Strait of Hormuz, from our perspective, is not completely closed -- it is closed only to enemies," Araghchi said on state TV, adding: "There is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass."

He said Tehran's armed forces had already "provided safe passage" for ships from friendly nations.

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