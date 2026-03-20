Advertisement

Iran Calls On Neighbours To Prevent US From Using Bases For Strikes

Iran on Thursday called on countries in West Asia to prevent the United States from using military bases in their own territories.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Calls On Neighbours To Prevent US From Using Bases For Strikes
A smoke plume rises after an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran.

Iran on Thursday called on countries in West Asia to prevent the United States from using military bases in their own territories. These bases are the "root cause" of the current crisis and are being used for operations against Tehran, claimed Iran. The government has warned that such actions would amount to complicity in aggression.

"Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emphasizes the Urgent Need for Regional Countries to Act to Prevent the Continued Use of Their Territory and Facilities by #America and the #ZionistRegime for Conducting Military Aggression Against Iran," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's X post read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran War, Israel Iran Conflict
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com