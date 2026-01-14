"We Had A Very Good Conversation": Trump On Phone Call With PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" and said he had held a "very good talk" with the Indian leader, amid ongoing diplomatic activity involving West Asia and regional security concerns.

Responding to ANI's question on his conversation with PM Modi, President Trump said, "I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation."

The remarks come days after PM Modi confirmed receiving a call from President Trump, during which both leaders reviewed the situation in West Asia and discussed key strategic concerns, including maritime security.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

He also noted that the leaders discussed regional security challenges, including the need to ensure stability in critical sea routes.

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," the Prime Minister added.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had also described the exchange as "a very positive and productive call" in a post on X.

"A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned...," he wrote while responding to PM Modi's post.

The latest exchange between the two leaders comes against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic engagement in West Asia, with global powers seeking to manage tensions and secure key maritime corridors.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region.

The US President said he had held "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both sides had agreed to a temporary truce as part of broader peace efforts.

"On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our great Secretary of State,

Marco Rubio," Trump said, referring to recent high-level talks.

He also stated that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and senior military leadership have been tasked with continuing diplomatic efforts toward a lasting settlement.

"I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan 'Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace," Trump said.

"It has been my honour to solve 9 wars across the world, and this will be my 10th, so let's get it done!" he added.

The developments come as West Asia continues to witness complex geopolitical shifts, with global powers intensifying diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)