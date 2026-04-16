White House Denies US Sought Ceasefire With Iran, Fresh Talks Likely In Pak

Reports that the White House has requested a ceasefire in the Iran war are wrong, press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday but added that discussions about a second round of talks with the Iranians were ongoing and productive.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Leavitt said any fresh talks would likely be in Pakistan again as it has emerged as the "only mediator" in the effort to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"These conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now. I've also seen some reporting about the potentiality for in-person discussions. Again, those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House, but we feel good about the prospects of a deal," Leavitt said.

The talks last weekend broke down without an agreement to end the war, which President Donald Trump began alongside Israel on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Iran's Gulf neighbours and reigniting a conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The war has led Iran to effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - a vital artery for global crude and gas shipments - to ships other than its own, sharply reducing exports from the Gulf, particularly to Asia and Europe, and leaving energy importers scrambling for alternative supplies.

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