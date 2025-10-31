"Regressive And Irresponsible": Iran Slams Trump's Nuclear Testing Order

Iran's foreign minister called on Thursday US plans to resume nuclear testing "regressive and irresponsible", after a surprise directive by US President Donald Trump.

"A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media.

"The (US) announcement of a resumption of nuclear tests is a regressive and irresponsible move and a serious threat to international peace and security," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)