Iran Slams "Belligerent" Remarks By Trump: Letter To UN

Iran on Monday scolded US President Donald Trump for making "belligerent statements" about the Islamic republic, accusing him of violating the UN Charter in a letter to the Security Council seen by AFP.

Trump and other senior US officials are seeking to "unlawfully justify the US acts of aggression and war crimes against Yemen," with the remarks, Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani wrote.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he would hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Yemen's Tehran-backed Huthi rebels, who have targeted US and other foreign ships in the Red Sea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)