Iran Skips Netanyahu's UN Speech, Leaves Qasem Soleimani Portrait On Vacant Desk

A photograph of late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was left on Iran's desk at the United Nations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address to the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

Iranian delegates walked out of the General Assembly hall as Netanyahu took the podium. However, Soleimani's photograph remained on the desk reserved for the Iranian delegation.

Soleimani was the former commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, which handles the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas operations. He was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020. The strike was ordered by US President Donald Trump.

At that time Trump said, "The general was directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people".

Netanyahu's "Moral Cowards" Reply

Dozens of delegates left the chamber as Netanyahu began speaking. Some delegates booed and jeered, while members of the Israeli prime minister's team stood and applauded.

Netanyahu later responded to those who walked out. "If there are any other moral cowards who have not yet left the hall, please do so now," he said.

During his speech, Netanyahu attacked several countries and leaders who have criticised Israel. He strongly criticised Iran and called its government a "murderous dictatorship". He said Israel and the US had acted to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu also slammed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him "antisemitic". He claimed that many Jewish people no longer felt safe in the city since his election.

He also attacked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing Turkey of supporting Hamas and calling him a "tyrant".

Outside the UN headquarters, protesters gathered ahead of Netanyahu's speech. Some carried banners calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza. Several people, including actor Susan Sarandon, were detained, according to reports.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was also absent from the UN gathering after the Trump administration refused to grant him a visa. A video message from Abbas was played before Netanyahu's speech.

Netanyahu's UN appearance comes as he faces an election in Israel on October 27. He is expected to return to Israel after his short visit to New York.