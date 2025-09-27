Iran Says US Was Never Serious On Nuclear Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that US President Donald Trump's administration has not shown sincerity in nuclear talks, including negotiations before an Israeli strike.

"The wall of mistrust between us and the Americans is quite high. We came to understandings a number of times but they were never taken seriously by the Americans," he told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

