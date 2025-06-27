Iran Says No Plan For New US Nuclear Talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday firmly denied speculation Iran is preparing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, after the end of a 12-day war with Israel.

"Some speculations about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," Araghchi said on state television. "I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations. No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

