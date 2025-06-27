Advertisement

Iran Says No Plan For New US Nuclear Talks



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied that Iran is preparing for new nuclear talks with the US.
Tehran:

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday firmly denied speculation Iran is preparing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, after the end of a 12-day war with Israel.

"Some speculations about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," Araghchi said on state television. "I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations. No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran Ceasefire, Iran Nuclear Program, Iran US Nuclear Talks
