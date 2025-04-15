Iran Says Next Round Of US Talks To Be Held In Oman On Saturday: Report

The next round of talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Oman on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Following indirect negotiations in Muscat last weekend, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the next talks would take place in Oman's capital on April 19, IRNA reported. The Dutch foreign minister had earlier suggested that the talks would be held in Rome.

