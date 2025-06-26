Iran Partially Reopens Airspace After Ceasefire With Israel

Iran on Wednesday reopened the airspace over the country's east, state media reported, following a ceasefire with Israel that ended 12 days of fighting.

Iran had closed its skies since June 13 after Israel launched a major bombing campaign that prompted Iran to retaliate with waves of missile strikes.

A ceasefire between the two came into effect on Tuesday.

"The airspace over the eastern half of the country has been reopened to international overflights as well as domestic and international flights solely with origin or destination in airports located in eastern Iran," transport ministry spokesman Majid Akhavan said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.

Other reopened airports include Chabahar, Zahedan and Jask.

Domestic and international flights in other parts of Iran, including the capital Tehran, "are not permitted until further notice", Akhavan noted.

